MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.88 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,996,550 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 57,996,550.22402081 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.07488371 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,238,804.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

