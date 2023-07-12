Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $21.06 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $42,144.46 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,574.29 or 1.00114978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000622 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,890.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

