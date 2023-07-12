LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,557,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,467,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $374.19.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

