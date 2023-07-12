LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $253.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $222.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.82. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.