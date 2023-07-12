Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $463.45. 142,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,743. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

