LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.24 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

