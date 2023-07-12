LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.24 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
