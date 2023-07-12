Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $1,873.82 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $14.29 billion and $21.22 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,873.82 or 0.06123932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,627,050 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,622,493.96078798. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,871.20707962 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,598,438.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

