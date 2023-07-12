KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 1.8%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 1,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.
About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF
The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.
