KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 1.8%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 1,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

