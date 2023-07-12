KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,497.87 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. KOK has a market cap of $4.54 million and $118,497.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.26 or 1.00053963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00959196 USD and is down -12.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93,407.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

