KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Hits $0.0728 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $2,888.03 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08070169 USD and is down -10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,133.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

