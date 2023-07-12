Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Head to Head Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and PICC Property and Casualty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 10.51 $159.11 million $7.90 47.06 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.36

Profitability

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than PICC Property and Casualty. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and PICC Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67% PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and PICC Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $359.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats PICC Property and Casualty on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About PICC Property and Casualty

(Get Free Report)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited is a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.