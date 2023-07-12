Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KEL opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$139.57 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

