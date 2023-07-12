Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
KEL opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.