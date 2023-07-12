JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) Insider Christopher Metcalfe Sells 20,000 Shares

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe sold 20,000 shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £72,600 ($93,400.23).
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 370 ($4.76) during midday trading on Tuesday. 28,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.48 ($5.72). The firm has a market cap of £239.09 million, a P/E ratio of -973.68 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
