Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

