Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Down 7.8%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Jet2 Trading Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

