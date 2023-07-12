Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 118,481 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,481 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 256,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 19,316,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,767,594. The firm has a market cap of $234.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

