Jennison Associates LLC Sells 157,620 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157,620 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $155,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

