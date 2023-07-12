Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $96,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QCOM stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

