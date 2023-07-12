Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.97

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.97 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 7157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on JWEL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.88.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.