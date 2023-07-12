Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.97

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.97 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 7157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JWEL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.88.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

About Jamieson Wellness

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

