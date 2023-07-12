Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.18

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.18 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 113206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.