Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. 716,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,521. Jabil has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

