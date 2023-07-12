iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.85

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 101726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,008,000 after buying an additional 1,227,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after buying an additional 227,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

