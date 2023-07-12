iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

