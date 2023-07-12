iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,356 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.78. 3,136,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,209. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

