iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

