iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,110 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

