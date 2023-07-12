Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,579 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,711% compared to the average volume of 750 call options.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

