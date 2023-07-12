Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 42,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 22,806 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 948.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after buying an additional 337,422 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Down 5.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Shares of ZS traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. 6,305,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,421. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

