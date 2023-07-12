Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.20

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 33970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

