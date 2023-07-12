Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,852 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 4,546,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

