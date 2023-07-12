Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 199,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. 1,242,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.