Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 472,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 220,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 759,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 258,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BAB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 175,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

