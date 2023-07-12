Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 6,376,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,815,293. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

