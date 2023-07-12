Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
ISIG opened at $7.18 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
