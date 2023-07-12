Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

