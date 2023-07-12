Head-To-Head Survey: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) versus Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 64.08% 6.81% 6.76% Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 17.88 $669.13 million $1.38 30.48 Vox Royalty $10.62 million 10.84 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $350.50, suggesting a potential upside of 733.23%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Vox Royalty on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

