Head-To-Head Survey: ProtoKinetix (PKTX) and Its Peers

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) is one of 379 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProtoKinetix to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProtoKinetix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 607 1437 3999 34 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 100.35%. Given ProtoKinetix’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -11,146.52% -3,106.12% -27.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -12.56 ProtoKinetix Competitors $120.33 million -$8.05 million 32.97

ProtoKinetix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProtoKinetix rivals beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

