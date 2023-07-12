Head-To-Head Review: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 11.12% 9.70% 5.41% Magnachip Semiconductor -13.43% -4.64% -3.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.34%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.03 $111.93 million $2.12 10.54 Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 1.27 -$8.04 million ($0.87) -11.67

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and testing services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-based and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD, OLED, and other panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, and motor drive; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

