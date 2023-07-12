Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 3,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.28.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greene County Bancorp
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.