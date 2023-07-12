Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 3,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.