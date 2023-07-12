Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.