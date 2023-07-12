Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.87. Geron has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

