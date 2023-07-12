George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.30

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$168.30 and traded as low as C$153.07. George Weston shares last traded at C$153.98, with a volume of 203,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.15. The company has a market cap of C$21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.7114695 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

