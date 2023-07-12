GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 493,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,235,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

GDS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in GDS by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,890,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

