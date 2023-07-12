GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.64 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $466.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $3.28 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 151.85%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

