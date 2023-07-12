FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Petrus Resources Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Petrus Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of C$41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.70 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 3.12.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

