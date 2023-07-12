Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) vs. Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Critical Survey

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Full House Resorts has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Full House Resorts -15.31% -26.02% -4.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Full House Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.09 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.29 Full House Resorts $171.96 million 1.33 -$14.80 million ($0.76) -8.75

Full House Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois. It also operates online sports wagering websites. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

