FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $10.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 211,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 559,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after buying an additional 296,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 284,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMUB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,010 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
