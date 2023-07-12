FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 464,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 299,705 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 341,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,755. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

