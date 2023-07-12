FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.04.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.02. 1,068,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

