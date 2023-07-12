FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $970.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $930.38 and a 200-day moving average of $872.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.25.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

